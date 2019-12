Former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid has appealed the youth to express their agitation peacefully after watching the CCTV footages of Kanpur and Mangaluru anti-CAA protests. He has requested to not damage public property and not to plan the violent acts like stone-pelting policemen as it is done in Kashmir. He said that people call the pelters as anti-national and the protestors are doing the same in the CAA protests.