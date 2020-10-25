J&K: Former Legislators & Public Delegations Visit Lt Guv, Seek Redressal Of Grievances

Various public delegations approached Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Sunday seeking redressal of certain public issues and grievances. The delegation, which also included former legislators and heads of various forums approached Lt Governor Sinha over problems in their respective organisations, developmental and welfare issues, Mobile schools, and other administrative issues, requesting his intervention in the matter.

"A delegation of all J&K Mobile Seasonal Teachers Forum led by its President, Shabir Chowdhary apprised the Lt Governor about the issues of the Mobile/ Seasonal Centres. They requested the Lt Governor for converting Mobile/Seasonal centres into permanent Mobile Primary Schools, especially for Gujjar and Bakerwal community; regularization of seasonal EV (Teachers); provision of mid-day meal, bags, books, and other facilities in the mobile centres; enhancement of salaries; First Aid Training to Seasonal Mobile Teachers," a press statement from Raj Bhavan read.

Apart from this, the Faculty Forum SKIMS Medical College-Hospital headed by President Professor Naseer A Mir met the Governor and apprised him of the Administrative issues of SKIMS Medical College, after which the Governor enquired about the COVID care facilities, bed capacity, ventilators and oxygen supplies in the hospital.

Former MLA, Abid Hussain Ansari drew the Lt Governor's attention towards various developmental issues of Zadibal constituency, including several welfare issues of the Shia Community.

A delegation of All J&K Plus-2 PSC Lecturers' Association also called on the Lt Governor over concerns pertaining to career progression and time-bound promotion.

As per the press statement of Raj Bhavan, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assured the visiting delegations and Forums of all possible support stating that the J&K Government is committed to reaching out to the people with "responsive and accountable governance." "UT Administration is dedicated towards equitable development and welfare of all sections of the society without discrimination," he added. Sinha assured that all issues would be looked into meticulously and would be taken up for redressal.

(With Agency Inputs)