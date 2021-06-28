J&K: Former SPO Fayaz Ahmad And Wife Shot Dead By Terrorists In Pulwama District

On Monday, June 28, a former special police officer and his wife were shot dead at their home in Hariparigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The terrorists barged into SPO Fayaz Ahmad's house and fired indiscriminately at the family members.

The family were rushed to the hospital where SPO and his wife breathed last. His daughter could sustain the bullet injuries and was later shifted to Srinagar for further treatment.

The cop's son is in the Indian Army who had earlier received death threats but he never resigned.

Terror attacks continue in J&K

In early June, a BJP councillor, Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists while he was visiting his friend. During the open fire, his friend's daughter was also injured.

On June 23, a gunman open fired and killed a shopkeeper in Srinagar. Umar Nazir Bhat was a mobile shop owner who was shot when he was inside his shop at Main Chowk Habba Kadal in Old City.

On June 22, in a suspected terror attack, a police officer was killed in Srinagar outskirts. Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital in the old city as he was fired upon at Nowgam near his home. He breathed his last in the hospital.

On June 8, the Jammu & Kashmir Police (JKP) had recovered 5 kgs of explosive material, after receiving intelligence input regarding the transport of war-like stores in Soyimuh near Tral in Pulwama district. A search operation was launched at Soyimuh Orchard by A joint team of Rashtriya Rifles, J&K Police, and CRPF after receiving the input and recovered 5 kgs of explosive material in the region. The J&K police had sent the recovered materials to forensic for further analysis.

Multiple blasts near Air Base in Jammu

On June 27, multiple blasts occurred in the premises of the technical area of the Jammu airbase, which were later confirmed to be drone attacks. NSG's National Bomb Data Centre ( NBDC) has reached the Jammu-based Indian Air Force station. Today, the team will start with the twin blast site investigation. equipped with advanced gadgets.

