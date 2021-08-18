J&K: Four Arrested Over Terror Funding Activities, Links With ISI And Pakistan Established

In a major crackdown on a terror-funding case, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Singh, informed that the security officials of Kashmir have arrested four accused involved in money-laundering and terrorist activities.

A press briefing was addressed by the DGP on Wednesday, where he revealed several shocking details including Hurriyat sources used by the terrorists through Pakistan. The case is still under investigation, however, it has been confirmed that funds were collected under the pretext of educational purposes.

Highlight from DGP's press briefing:

The four arrested have been identified as Mohammed Akbar Bhat, better known as Zafar Bhat, who is the chairman of the salvation movement, Fatima Shah, Mohammed Abdullah Shah, and Shabzar Ahmed Sheikh.

Brother of Mohammed Abdullah Shah went to Pakistan in the '90s & worked as a facilitator of Hurriyat.

Brother of Shabzar Ahmed Sheikh had links to Pakistan and ISI.

The brothers of both who have been arrested are currently residing in Pakistan.

J&K | 4 people have been arrested in connection with procuring MBBS seats for students from Jammu and Kashmir in Pakistan via Hurriyat & terror funding: J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh pic.twitter.com/7UVNdTwOVN — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

The DGP also highlighted that 30 such cases have come to light where the students were asked to pay nearly INR 10 to 12 lakhs for a single MBBS seat and terrorists have already collected approximately 4 crores in one year. Crucial evidence on the matter has also been accessed by the security officials. 'In some cases, seats were given to those who were offering more money,' added Dilbagh Singh. Details of one more accused were not given as investigation is still underway.

Terror-funding cases and actions taken by NIA

Last week, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had conducted raids in six locations in Bandipora of J&K with inputs on terror funding activities by Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, a group that was banned in 2019. On August 8, NIA had conducted the biggest crackdown after raiding 56 locations of Jammu and Kashmir, including Budgam, Indora, Doda, Ramban, Anantnag, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Shopian and other districts.

According to the on-ground information, the investigative agency seized certain digital evidence and documents of Jamaat-e-Islami members. After getting significant inputs regarding the group's involvement in financially assisting terrorists through Pakistan, the investigative agency conducted raids ahead of Independence Day.

On July 31, NIA had formed several teams and raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir over a terror-funding case. At least 12 locations in different districts of Kashmir including Shopian and Anantnag were raided. After receiving crucial evidence, the NIA teams launched these raids to bust the Modus Operandi of the terror funding. The agency has also arrested two accused from Bihar, who are allegedly supplying weapons to terrorists in Kashmir.