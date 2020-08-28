J&K: Four Suspected Militants Killed In Shopian During Gunfight, One Nabbed

Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in the Kiloora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, the UT's top cop said on Friday. According to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, the Shopian police were informed that 4-5 terrorists were in an orchard in the Kiloora area. When the security forces cordoned off the area and started the search, they fired on them.

"Four terrorists have been killed while one has been captured, who is being questioned," said Kumar. "Out of the four terrorists killed, Shakoor Ahmed Parray was the most important. He was a special police officer (SPO) and was later made a constable. He had fled with 4 AK-47s and joined terrorists," he added.

During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given opportunity to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, four terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Shakoor Parray, Al Badr District commander, Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo, and Shakir-ul-Jabbar. During the encounter, one active terrorist identified as Shoiab Ahmad Bhat resident of Awantipora was nabbed.

All the killed terrorists had a long history of terror crime records. They were involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area including attacks on Police and security establishments. Terrorist Shakoor and Suhail Bhat were also involved in recent abduction and killing of Khanmoh’s Panch.

Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter, the police said. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes. There was no injury to civilians or loss of property during the said encounter.

"No police personnel have been injured in the encounter in the Kiloora area of the Shopian district... We will increase our operations from November in order to eliminate remaining terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir," the IGP said.

(With ANI inputs)

