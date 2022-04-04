J&K: GOC 15 Corps Visits Sopore, Interacts With Locals, Takes Part In Iftar Celebrations

In a significant development on Monday, General Officer Commanding of the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Devendra Pratap Pandey, along with other officials, embarked on a tour of Jammu & Kashmir's Sopore region and interacted with a few street vendors and surrendered terrorists. General DP Pandey was also seen distributing sweets, marking the occasion of Iftar during his visit to the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that this was the first time when a GOC-ranked officer visited the Sopore region. General DP Pandey also listened to the locals' concerns and assured them of all possible help for the betterment and development of the town.

During his visit, GOC Pandey also inaugurated a beauty parlour in the region where it is being reported that girls will be provided free training on fashion designing.

"My visit to Sopore only indicates that the security situation has improved here. During roza, I pray that the condition also improves further. I have come to clock tower in Sopore to meet and interact with some of the vendors here, who are former surrendered terrorists. I know them well. It was nice coming back here." the GOC told reporters.

Army's Lieutenant general GOC Srinagar based Chinar corps D.P Pandey visits Sopore to interacts with shopkeepers and surrender militants of Sopore.@ChinarcorpsIA @adgpi pic.twitter.com/K2k8VJyg1F — YASIR NAJAR (@YASIRNAJAR7) April 4, 2022

Take a look at images from GOC DP Pandy's Sopore visit here:

An atmosphere of peace prevails in Kashmir Valley: GOC DP Pandey

While speaking to the media during his Sopore visit, General DP Pandey shared his thoughts on the recent petrol bomb attack on a CRPF bunker in the region, stating that it is only possible to control such threats only if society rises up against entities attempting to promote terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, according to Kashmir News Service.

Furthermore, General Pandey underlined that an atmosphere of peace prevails in the Kashmir Valley, though the security grid is also prepared to take on any potential threats.