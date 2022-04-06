J&K Got Investment Proposals Worth Rs 51K Crore, Will Help Create 4.5 Lakh Jobs: Centre

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityananda Rai informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre expects over 4.50 lakh new jobs to be created in Jammu and Kashmir as it has received proposals for investments worth Rs 51,000 crore.

Speaking on the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community, MoS Rai asserted that the Government of India is capable of restoring the assets of Kashmiri migrants and his government is also making efforts to do so. Till now the properties of 610 applicants have been returned to the Kashmiri pandit community, he informed the Upper House, PTI reported.

He also added that the migrants' assets will be restored if their allegation is legitimate and correct.

Addressing the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, the Union Minister also said that the District Magistrate has been designated as the custodian of the migrants' properties. Additionally, the state administration has launched a webpage to address migrant grievances.

J&K received investment proposals worth Rs 51,000 crore: MoS Nityananda Rai

In response to a supplementary question, the Minister stated that Jammu and Kashmir is on the path of growth, and informed that the region has received an investment proposal of Rs 51,000 crore for industrial development, which will help create jobs for 4.50 lakh people.

The minister also informed that the development of around 13 roads has improved access throughout the state. Before 2019, the construction speed was 6.54 kilometres per day, but it has since climbed to 20,68 kilometres per day. Roads connect a community with a population of over 1,000 people. He noted that by 2023, a hamlet of 500 people will also have access to the road, PTI reported.

'26,303 jobs identified by Govt'

Due to extra power generation, the Minister added, there is a 24-hour electrical supply. IIT and IIM have also been established. In response to another supplemental question about rising unemployment, the Minister stated that the state's employment and confidence in its people have increased. From 2019 to the present, the state has identified 26,303 job openings. He stated that the hiring process is ongoing and that the state has established an employment portal, counselling sections, and career centres as well. The Union Minister stated that the state government has provided jobs to 841 migratory Kashmiris in 2020-21 and 1,264 in 2021-22.

He added that the Centre is willing to provide jobs to migrant Kashmiris who want to return to their native state.

'Rs 58,466 cr approved as part of development package'

In response to a question about the status of a development package for the state announced in 2015, the minister stated that Rs 58,466 crore had been approved as part of the package.

"The projects are being implemented as quickly as possible. Several projects have been completed. The ones that are finished are inspected, and any gaps are addressed," he stated, adding, "soon all projects will be implemented", PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)