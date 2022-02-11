J&K Government And OYO Launch 'Crown Of Incredible India' Rural Homestay Project

Hospitality tech company OYO partnered with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to launch a rural tourism initiative, 'Crown of Incredible India', across the Union Territory on Thursday, February 10. This rural tourism initiative will be introduced to boost the COVID-hit tourism industry and further attract the youth into launching start-ups in J&K. It is further learned that OYO under this project will also partner with the Centre's 'Mission Youth' programme to promote entrepreneurship and create self-employment opportunities by opening homestays across 75 villages.

Launching the initiative along with OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal at Raj Bhawan, Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha said, "Rural homestays in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have started to rival conventional tourism. Having the most beautiful locales in the country, J&K is determined to catch up. This partnership marks the start of a new chapter."

LG further mentioned that the youth mission department has identified about 75 villages under the tourist village network. The mission partnered with OYO will not just provide employment opportunities but will improve the local economy and infrastructure. It is to be noted that the initiative plans to help operationalize up to 200 homestays in Udhampur, Srinagar, Jammu, Anantnag, Doda, and other underpenetrated districts in the next year. "Those youth in this programme, who want to start their homestays, we will support them through an incentive of ₹50,000 each," he said.

OYO CEO on 'Crown of Incredible India'

OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal told the media, "We, at OYO, are thrilled to be a part of the unique tourism opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir, and are excited to welcome travellers visiting the state for unique stay experience at these homestays."

Agarwal said OYO is proud to extend its partnership with the Jammu and Kashmir government with an aim to boost economic and employment opportunities in the district. He mentioned that the 'Crown of Incredible India' will enable people to work in the line of 'Aatmanirbhar Bhart', further ensuring socio-economic development. The CEO mentioned that as India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 glorious years of progressive India, the OYO also renewed its commitment to strengthening tourism for the benefit of local and rural communities of the country.

Image: PTI