J&K Government Initiates Process For Deportation Of Rohingyas

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday said that it has initiated the process for the deportation of Rohingyas to the country from where they came from.

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Wednesday said that it has initiated the process for the deportation of Rohingyas to the country from where they came from. 197 Rohingyas have been put into holding centres after they were found without valid documents.

“As per the provision of Foreigners Act 1946 certain illegal immigrants have been kept at the notified holding centres by the authorities and the process for their deportation to the country of origin has been initiated,” Govt official said.

Earlier in the day, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Raghav Langar visited the holding centres and enquired about the status of internees and the facilities being provided to the internees which include, inter-alia, telephone/interview facility, medical care and recreation facilities.

Div Com has apprised that round the clock security arrangement is in place at the holding centre and all necessary facilities to maintain the standard of living in consonance with human dignity like clean drinking water, electricity with generator, proper sanitation/drainage system, accommodation with proper bedding/lighting, etc., are available in the holding centre.

Div Com took a round of various sections including school, vocational centre, playing area & other sections of the holding centre. He also interacted with the inmates and inquired about their well-being.

