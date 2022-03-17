J&K Government Reconstitutes Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and has now added new eight members to the board.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5(1)(b), Section 7 and Section 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988, I, Manoj Sinha, Chairman, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) hereby re-constitute the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and nominate the following persons as its Members, for a period of three years with immediate effect,” the order read.

Eight members that have been added are Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Kul Bushan Ahuja, Dr. Neelam Sareen, Dr. Ashok Bhan, IPS (Retd.), Baleshwar Rai, IAS (Retd.), K.K. Sharma, Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd. Judge) and Raghu K. Mehta.