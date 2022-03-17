Last Updated:

J&K Government Reconstitutes Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Eight members have been added to the new reconstituted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board by the Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Written By
Gursimran Singh
Jammu & Kashmir

Image: PTI


Jammu and Kashmir Government has reconstituted Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and has now added new eight members to the board.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5(1)(b), Section 7 and Section 10 of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988, I, Manoj Sinha, Chairman, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) hereby re-constitute the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and nominate the following persons as its Members, for a period of three years with immediate effect,” the order read.

Eight members that have been added are Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji  Maharaj, Kul Bushan Ahuja, Dr. Neelam Sareen, Dr. Ashok Bhan, IPS (Retd.), Baleshwar Rai, IAS (Retd.), K.K. Sharma, Suresh Kumar Sharma (Retd. Judge) and Raghu K. Mehta.

READ | After stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine, pilgrims follow stricter rules laid by authorities
READ | Vaishno Devi Stampede: J&K LG Manoj Sinha to chair key meeting with Shrine Board today
READ | Vaishno Devi Stampede: Jammu & Kashmir govt asks public to share evidence by January 5
READ | After stampede, Vaishno Devi temple restricts yatra slips & bookings to online platforms
Tags: Jammu Kashmir, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Manoj Sinha
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND