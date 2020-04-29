J&K Government To Procure 10,000 PPE Kits Within Two Days

In a major decision to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Territory Administration has decided to procure 10,000 PPE kits within two days. The decision for this massive exercise is to safeguard frontline warriors, especially the medical staff who are directly dealing with coronavirus positive patients.

J&K has initiated the procurement through Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, nodal agency for procurement of Medical Supplies.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dr. Yash Pal Sharma, Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited said, "With the support of all the departments and Resident Commissioner of J&K in New Delhi, we have been able to carry out the tests of all the samples sent by different companies in New Delhi."

J& increases testing

Earlier, highlighting the need for an increase in testing rate, Lt Governor GC Murmu told Republic Media Network that testing can further be increased.

“We have Rapid testing kits and procuring RNA Extraction message which will help in doubling testing rates within days. In the delegation of powers and at times of emergency, procurement is not the problem but availability is. We have to import some items. In India, manufacturing of PPE and Ventilators needs to be accelerated, “he added.

