J&K Government Transfers Land For Construction Of Flats For Kashmiri Migrants

The Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday approved the proposal of the Revenue Department for transferring around 122 kanal land at three major districts in the Kashmir division for the construction of accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees in the valley. The Council under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has now finally transferred multiple pieces of land including the one for migrant employees (Kashmiri pandit) to be used for public purposes in the meeting.

According to Republic sources, as a part of it, 122 kanal has been allotted in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Budgam districts in the Kashmir division in the favour of the Department of Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development package 2015, this will further help in constructing 1BHK quarters for Kashmiri migrant employees.

Apart from that, land measuring 20 kanal has been approved for the police department for constructing the SDPO Office in the Pulwama district followed by 524 kanal of land in favour of the CRPF for establishing their battalion's camping sites at various villages in the valley.

Meanwhile, the land for the armed forces will be transferred against the payment as per the stamp duty rates notified for the current year and will further provide help in providing safe and proper accommodation to the CRPF personnel and their families in J&K.

J&K LG Manoj Sinha approves transfer of lands for migrants

According to Republic sources, earlier in the month of July, the council headed by J&K LG Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved the transfer of 278 canal lands in five districts for the construction of over 2,600 flats as transit accommodation to ensure the return of Kashmiri migrant employees. The land has been transferred to the department of disaster relief rehabilitation and reconstruction under Prime Minister's development package 2015. The estimated cost for the project stands at 356 crores and construction will be done at seven locations in Kashmir.

The current development to felicitate the return of Kashmiri Pandits is done as part of the Prime Minister's development package 2015, under which planning for more than 6,000 houses with an estimated cost of Rs 920 crores has been done. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2015 had announced Rs. 80,000-crore package for building a modern, progressive and prosperous development in the valley.

