J&K Govt Announces Major Reshuffle In Police Dept; Srinagar SSP, 25 Others Transferred

In a major move amid the ongoing tensions in the valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government has effected a major police department reshuffle leading to several transfers and postings of police officers. As a part of it, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Sandeep Choudhary has also been transferred and posted as the SSP Cyber Crime Investigation Centre for Excellence (CICE).

Choudhary will be replaced by former J&K NIA chief Rakesh Balwal, who played an instrumental role in cracking the Pulwama terror attack case followed by several multiple high-profile cases. This came in view of the recent tensions and attacks in the valley including the killing of Jammu and Kashmir police personnel by a group of terrorists in Srinagar.

Notably, as Balwal awaits the orders of appointment, 25 more police officers have also been transferred.

27 J&K police officers transferred

As a part of the directive issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday, December 16, a total of 27 officers have been transferred and posted at various positions. While SSP Traffic City Srinagar, Javid Ahmed Koul has been transferred and posted as SO to ADGP, Traffic J&K with an additional charge of the posts of DIG, Traffic, Jammu, and Kashmir, SSP Poonch Vinod Kumar is also transferred and posted as the SSP Udhampur. On the contrary, SSP Udhampur, Sargun Shukla has now been posted as SO to IGP Technical Services.

Along with these officers, many others are also on the list of the government's directives.

Srinagar Attack

Srinagar has turned into a hotspot of militancy over the past few days. In recent, the ghastly attack on a police bus shook the entire nation. The incident which took place on December 13 resulted in the death of three police personnel and injured others. Also, this has prompted the administration to heighten security arrangements in the view of a recent video released by a JeM offshoot, Kashmir Tigers. The inhumane video threatens more similar attacks in the coming days followed by disturbing visuals of the police killings in Srinagar.

Image: PTI