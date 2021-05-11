J&K Govt Announces Relief Measures Including Pensions & Scholarships To COVID-hit Families

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday announced a series of measures to provide relief to those who are hit by COVID-19 and the restrictions announced to contain the spread of the deadly second wave.

A statement issued by the Office of Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir said, “The J&K Government has taken several measures to help those who unfortunately lost their loved ones to COVID-19. Senior citizens who have lost only earning members of the family will be provided a special pension for life. Children, who have lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic will be provided with special scholarship by the government. Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely due to COVID-19”.

“The Government has decided to reach out to each and every such family and they will be provided with financial assistance for self-employment. At a time when this global pandemic has rendered daily workers jobless, the Government has decided to provide Rs 1000 per month to all registered construction workers, ponywalas, palkiwalas, pithuwalas for the next two months. The Government has directed all concerned officers to ensure the supply of ration to all ration card holders on priority,” the statement further added.

Govt launches welfare schemes for public

The decision was also taken that Installments of social welfare schemes like old-age pension, Laadli Beti etc and PMAY, MGNREGA and other welfare schemes will be released immediately.

“In these challenging times, the Old-Age Homes, Orphanages will be extended all the support from the government including rations etc. Our biggest priority is to defeat this pandemic. I urge all of you to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated. We will soon prevail together over this pandemic,” a statement from Office of Lt. Governor of J&K quoting J&K LG Manoj Sinha said.

In the past 24 hours, J&K recorded 3614 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1496 from the Jammu division and 2118 from Kashmir division and 56 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,39 from Jammu Division and 17 from Kashmir Division. These are the lowest digits so far in the past week. Out of 220546 positive cases, 49951 are Active Positive, 167813 have recovered and 2782have died; 1210in the Jammu division and 1572 in the Kashmir division.