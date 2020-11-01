J&K Govt Annuls All Actions Taken Under The Roshni Act; To Retrieve Land In 6 Months

The Jammu and Kashmir administration decided to annul all actions taken under the Roshni land scheme and announced that it will cancel mutations and retrieve all land sanctioned under the scheme within six months. The Roshni Act is another name for the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001.

This development comes three weeks after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court ordered a CBI probe into an alleged scam in the Roshni land scheme.

Approved by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs stated that the government has been found necessary in the order to implement the judgment passed by the court on a PIL and other connected matters.

"Now, therefore, it is hereby ordered that the principal secretary to the government, revenue department, shall pass an order declaring all actions taken under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, as amended from time to time, and rules made there under as void ab-initio," stated the J&K department.

The Act initially planned conferment of propriety rights of around 1,250 hectares of land to occupants of which 15.85 percent of land was approved for vesting of ownership rights. But against the expected revenue from such occupants, the revenue actually generated was meagre, thereby failing to realise the objective of the scheme that was finally repealed by Satya Pal Malik, the former Governor of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on November 28, 2018.

On October 9, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rajesh Bindal ordered CBI probe into irregularities in the scheme and directed the agency to file a status report every eight weeks.

"The J&K administration has decided to implement the high court order in which it declared the Jammu and Kashmir State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001, as amended from time to time as unconstitutional, contrary to law and unsustainable," an official spokesman said.

J&K Roshni Act allegations and probe

Following an investigation into the land transfers, it was found that land in Gulmarg had been given over to ineligible beneficiaries. An FIR was registered in 2009 by the State Vigilance Organisation against several government officials for alleged criminal conspiracy to illegally possess ownership of state land to occupants who did not satisfy criteria under the Roshni Act.

In 2014, a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) estimated that against the targeted Rs 25,000 crore, only Rs 76 crore had been realised from the transfer of encroached land between 2007 and 2013. Irregularities including an arbitrary reduction in prices fixed by a standing committee were cited in the report.

By March 2015, the Vigilance Organisation completed investigations in five cases and indicted nearly two dozen officials, including three former deputy commissioners for allegedly misusing the provisions of the scheme. It sought sanction to prosecute the accused, which is yet to be granted. The State Administrative Council, which was headed by then J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, repealed the Roshni Act in 2018 as it ‘failed to realise the desired objectives and there were reports of misuse of some of its provisions’.

(With Inputs from PTI)