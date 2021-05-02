J&K Govt Begins E-Pass Facility During COVID-19 Lockdown; Here's Where You Can Apply

As India continues to reel under the unprecedented second wave of Coronavirus, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir government began e-Pass facility during the COVID-19 lockdown. As per reports, this e-Pass can be used only for medical and other exigencies in Jammu. This pass can be availed here.

Lockdown in J&K to curb Coronavirus

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, out of 20 districts of the Union Territory, 11 districts are observing COVID-19-induced lockdown from Thursday 7 PM till Monday 7 AM. These districts are Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur.

J&K: Streets remain deserted and shops remain closed as the #COVID19 lockdown remains imposed. Visuals from Srinagar. Essential services allowed. pic.twitter.com/61qtligz9F — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the remaining 9 districts including Rajouri, Poonch, Samba, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Shopian and Kupwara are observing Corona lockdown from 7 pm from Friday evening till 7 am Monday morning. The Essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

COVID-19 situation in J&K

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jammu and Kashmir have so far recorded over 1,79,915 positive cases, out of which 1,47,242 have successfully recovered and 2,330 have died. As per the latest reports from the MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,832 new cases, 1,801 fresh recoveries and 47 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the Union Territory is 30,343.

