J&K Govt Conducts 3-day Vaccination Drive For People Associated With Tourism Sector

Amid the increasing demand for vaccination in India after the second wave wreaked havoc across the nation, people have raised the demand for the prioritisation of vaccines for different groups. As a result, an innovative vaccination drive has been taken up by the Jammu and Kashmir government. J&K administration has launched a vaccination programme for people associated with the tourism sector. The drive which was started on May 26 came to end after a three-day-long service.

While speaking to Republic TV, Wali Mohammad Bhat, Shikara Association President, said, "Only 50% of people aged above 25 have been inoculated in Jammu and Kashmir due to vaccine shortage. Also, around 30% of people who received vaccine doses who are in category 18-44." While talking about the tourism drive, Bhat said that it is a great decision by the UT's administration. "Shikarawala got benefitted because of this drive," he noted.

The campaign was launched by the tourism department for tourism players. Over 5,200 people were vaccinated during the drive especially in tourists hotspot in Dal lake. The majority of people who took up their jabs were Shikarawalas and vendors. The 3-day vaccination campaign mostly covered the 18-44 age group.

Highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Wali stated, "We will believe that the situation is normal only after the court will issue a statement that everything is fine and we can get back to work. By any chance, if the COVID crisis continues or gets worsens, it will be impossible to establish the tourism industry again."

According to the latest release, as part of the nationwide immunization campaign, the Indian government has been supplying free COVID vaccines to states and union territories. In addition, the Indian government has made direct vaccination buying easier for states and union territories. So far, the Indian government has delivered more than 22.77 crore vaccine doses (22,77,62,450) to states and union territories, both free of charge and through direct state procurement. A total of 20,80,09,397 doses were used, including wastages (as per data available at 8 AM today). More than 1.82 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,82,21,403) are still available for distribution by the States/UTs. Furthermore, more than 4 lakh vaccine doses (4,86,180) are in the pipeline and will be delivered to States/UTs in the next three days.

