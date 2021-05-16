J&K Govt Constitutes Committee To Regulate CT Scan Rates Amid Reports Of High Price

In a move to ease the burden for patients, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has formed a panel to monitor charges demanded by private hospitals for Computed Tomography (CT-Scan) and High-Resolution CTScan (HRCT-Scan). The move was taken as the charges of the scan varied from Rs 3,600 to 6,400-6,500 at some places. Highlighting that there must be a limit on what centers can charge, the J&K government said that the committee will be headed by the additional commissioner with deputy divisional commissioner of Jammu along with other health officials. The committee is expected to suggest SOPs to set a bar for charges.

Apart from forming the panel, the Government also directed the team to submit a report within Sunday evening, making sure that a price list gets ready by Monday morning. The move was much-needed and significant as the union territory is facing a surge of COVID-19 cases and doctors were asking many patients to submit CT-Scan reports. This action has already been taken into account by several states that were witnessing an exorbitant charge from private centers for the scan.

Other states that have regulated CT-Scan charges

One of the worst-hit COVID states, Maharashtra had set a bar for CT-Scan charges last year itself. The decision was taken after cases of hospitals charging a preposterous amount had come to light. In Maharashtra, a fixed price has been set for both CT-Scan and HRCT-Scan for both COVID infected and other patients.

In April, the Andhra Pradesh Government had also taken steps to make the scan affordable for patients who are already battling with a deadly virus. The Government had set a limit for private and diagnostic centers anywhere in the state. Moreover, the authorities had directed that strict action will be taken upon violation of the fixed rate.

COVID condition in J&K

Meanwhile, the Central Government had deployed Jammu with a team to review the COVID-19 situation as the region was reporting maximum fatalities. On Saturday, the union territory reported 63 more COVID casualties and 3677 fresh cases. Jammu alone reported 22 casualties followed by 6 in Rajouri, 4 Poonch, 2 each Udhampur and Ramban, and one in the Kathua district.