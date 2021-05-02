J&K Govt Constitutes Crisis Management Group To Monitor COVID-19 Situation; Extends Curfew

Quick links:
PTI
As India continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu & Kashmir government has constituted a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation in the state. The government has come up with this group in order to take preventive, control and mitigating measures against the pandemic.
The CMG will consist of 5 members—the Chief Secretary as Chairman, FC (Finance), FC (Health), PS (Home) and PS (PWD). The PS to LG will be a special invitee. CMG will interact with other officers and medical specialists as necessary. The CMG group will meet daily and more often if necessary.
The CMG group will review the rapidly evolving COVID-19 in terms of cases, testing rates, positivity, mortality, recovery, hospital occupancy and other parameters.
The J&K government on Sunday has extended the COVID-19 curfew ending tomorrow (May 3) at 7 am, till May 6 in four districts—Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, and Jammu. The decision came after Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting in which he took specific directions to control the spread of the infections in the Union Territory and the best care to the patients are provided.
As per the official statement, the COVID curfew at night will continue in all Municipal / Urban Local Body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including the above four districts. Night curfew will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am. Other restrictions, when a curfew is not imposed, will continue as before.
According to the state health department, the valley reported 3,832 new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday. In the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,79,915- Jammu reported 1,231 cases and 2,601 from the Kashmir division However, 47 people have lost their lives due to the infection- of which 30 from Jammu and 17 from the Kashmir division.
As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases, 3689 deaths and 3,07,865 discharges, In the last 24 hours:
(With ANI Inputs)
(Image Credits: PTI)