J&K Govt Cracks Whip On Corruption, Sends 9 Employees On 'premature Retirement'

The Jammu & Kashmir government, on June 24, sacked nine government employees from the Housing and Urban Development Department on charges of corruption. The employees have been given premature retirement from service after a probe found them guilty of wrongdoing.

Most of the officials have already faced an investigation by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) and have also been suspended. The allegations against them included falsification of records, misappropriation of funds, making illegal appointments, raising fake bills and committing financial irregularities during their stints in various Urban Local Bodies (ULBS). These charges were found to be true by a probe conducted by the departmental committees, which were later upheld by the review committee under Article 226 (2).

The officials who have been given premature retirement include Mehraj-Ud-Din Buja, I/C Senior Building Officer of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, who was apprehended by the Vigilance organisation Kashmir in a trap case; Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din, who was involved in misappropriation of funds, illegal constructions during his stint with Municipal Council, Anantnag; Shabir Ahmad Wani, who during his posting as CEO, Municipal Council, Anantnag was involved in misappropriation, illegal constructions and irregularities in financial transactions; Zakir Ali working with MC, Doda, Abdul Latief, MC Banihal, Sukesh Kumar, MC Doda was charged with issuing fake bills against the non-existing cleanliness staff.

The other three employees from the Urban development department to be stripped off their duties are, Gowhar All Tugoo, Secretary with Directorate of Urban local bodies, Kashmir, who made illegal appointments and financial irregularities during his tenure at MC, Sopore; Shagufta Fazil, Secretary, Directorate of Urban local bodies, Kashmir was found guilty on charges of embezzlement and unauthorised withdrawal of TA & 7th Pay commission arrears and Thakur Dass, Electrician, Municipal Committee, Reasi was involved in huge case of embezzlement and financial irregularities.

J&K Government sacks five employees 'for inefficiency' in Housing and UD department

The J&K government on March 31, taking firm action against inefficient employees, issued orders giving compulsory retirement to five employees of the housing and urban development department. They were shown the door for not performing their duties efficiently.

"In its resolve to make administration efficient and transparent, the government is taking firm action against the employees found guilty of misconduct and inefficiency," a senior official said.

