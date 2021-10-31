J&K Govt Declares Heavy Snowfall Between Oct 23 To 24 As State Specific Natural Disaster

In an important development, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday declared heavy rainfall and snowfall from October 23 to 24 as State Specific Natural Disaster under State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Norms. The government also said that Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian districts in Kashmir and Jammu, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Reasi, Samba and Kathua in Jammu are to be covered.

In an official order the Union Territory government said, "Declaration of the spell of heavy rainfall/neavy snowfall during the period of October 23 and 24, 2021 as “State Specific Calamity’ in-terms of para 3 (ii) of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines issued by MHA, Gol, vide no.33-5/2015-NDM-I dated 30.07.2015; for purpose of providing relief to the affected families and Departments from SDRF.

"Districts covered under above declaration for spell of heavy Rainfall/Snowfall are Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian of Kashmir Division and Jammu, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Reasi, Samba and Kathua, of Jammu Division," the order added.

Kashmir Snowfall Kills Atleast Five

On October 24, two people died while as many were rescued after they were trapped in snowfall in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials had said, taking the death toll due to inclement weather to five. The rescue team of civil, police army and SDRF officials traversed 30 km through snow-covered and foggy terrain, aided by machinery and walked for 8 km to reach the location, the officials had added. Parts of the valley, especially the higher reaches in south Kashmir, received moderate to heavy snowfall on October 23.

"At 0500 hours on October 24, one body was located on the spot, while another person died during the trip back," they said.

The snowfall and rains, which started late on October 22 night, triggered a mudslide that hit a tent set up by nomads in Noorpora in Tral area of Pulwama district, leaving three people, including two women dead, and one critically injured. The nomads belonged to Reasi district in the Jammu division. The snowfall caused extensive damage to apple orchards in some areas of the valley, especially in Shopian and Kulgam districts in south Kashmir where most of the horticulture produce was yet to be harvested.

(With PTI Inputs)