J&K Govt Declares Suspension Of Traffic For 3 Days On Jammu-Srinagar NH For Undertaking Repair Works

The J&K govt announced the suspension of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 24, March 3 and 10 for undertaking repairs works.

The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday night announced the suspension of vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on February 24, March 3 and 10 for undertaking repairs and maintenance work, officials said. The government has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for undertaking important repair and maintenance work, they said.

Accordingly, February 24th has been declared as traffic dry day between Nashri to Navyuga tunnel, thereby banning movement of LMVs or HMVs (except medical emergency vehicle) on NH-44 between Nashri Tunnel towards Navyuga tunnel and vice-versa from 6 am on February 24 till 6 am on February 25, they said.

Similar traffic dry day on NH-44 will also be observed on March 3 and March 10, 2023, they added. 

