J&K Govt Issues Fresh Guidelines On Agriculture Land Conversion With Stringent Measures

The Jammu and Kashmir Government has issued fresh guidelines for the conversion of ‘Agriculture land to Non- Agriculture land’. As per the new rules, the permission of the District Collector will be required and not more than 12.5 acres of land can be converted into Non- Agriculture land. Additionally, Non- Agriculture land can be sold to people and industries coming from outside J&K.

Meanwhile, the Gupkar Alliance which comprises of National Conference (NC), PDP and other political parties is making hue and cry on this only, terming this as snatching of land from people of the valley. Now J&K Govt has made more stringent measures. The government had earlier already made it clear that there will be no forced acquisition of land.

J&K Government's order on the matter:

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, top investors slam Gupkar's fearmongering on 'land Snatching'

Industrialists and investors of the Naya Kashmir Land Summit on Tuesday, December 28, slammed the Gupkar alliance for levelling allegations of land grabbing. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha blamed the Gupkar alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory not being developed like other states of the country.

LG J&K said, "What we want is that the people of J&K should also enjoy opportunities like the rest of the country."

As Jammu and Kashmir gear up to welcome investors, Gupkar Alliance continues to fearmonger people on "land being snatched". Responding to this, J&K Principal Secretary Ranjan P Thakur said, "Development won't hurt anyone."

According to Thakur, the Union Territory attracted investment of Rs 15K crore in 70+ years since independence while more than 45K crore investment proposals were received during the past seven months. Ranjan P Thakur also mentioned that J&K is in need of private healthcare infrastructure which is being done under a central package. He further added that the people of J&K will be able to enjoy top facilities within 18 months.

According to reports, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti are all up in arms against J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Administration and are planning to hold agitation against the government.