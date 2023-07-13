J&K Govt Planning Around-the-year Golfing Calender To Promote Golf tourism In The Valley

To proliferate the footfall of golfers and boost golf tourism in the valley, the government of Jammu and Kashmir is formulating a plan for promotion of golf tourism being one of the main attractions of the valley this summer.

“The golf courses in the UT are best in class and have a potential to attract Golf lovers all over the nation. I have asked concerned department for having a robust calendar of tourism related activities and look for offering them as a package,” said Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta. He informed that the concerned department is planning to introduce adventure activities like rock climbing, zip line, paragliding and other water sports for the tourist.

He advised to have a robust calendar of activities for all these courses and to look for offering them as a package with other tourism related assets and services by the concerned department.

Kashmir has got three world class golf courses—Royal Springs Golf Course in Srinagar, Gulmarg Golf course, which is India’s highest altitude golf course, and Pahalgam Golf Course.

The RSGC is surrounded by kail and pine forests. Spread across 100 hectares, this 18-hole golf course has practice fairways of about 225 metres with three lakes, two marshes, a club house, and about 8.5-km-long cart path.

In June, Indian cricket stars that include Ajay Jadeja, Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh were seen playing golf at Srinagar’s Royal Spring Golf Course (RSGC). During their visit, players mentioned that despite having played golf across the world, they had never expected the Srinagar golf course to be so beautiful. “I have been playing golf across the globe but there is no better course than Srinagar’s Royal Spring Golf Course,” said Ajay Jadeja.

“Jammu and Kashmir has the strength to provide round the year tourism and with golf becoming a growing sport worldwide, there are immense opportunities for the growth of Golf Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir,” said an official at RSGC

During the summers, while the plains are boiling between 40°C.- 42°C degrees, Srinagar's temperate climate allows the golfer to play long hours without getting tired. Similarly, Gulmarg Golf Course is the highest green golf course anywhere in the world. It’s surrounded by lush green trees, alpine flowers and crises crossed by snow fed streams and rivulets, gently twisting slopes covered with a natural mossy terrain, and a crispy cool caressing weather.

Pahalgam Golf Course, an 18-hole golf course is located at an elevation of 2400 metres above the sea level, amidst snow-capped mountains and dense pine forestations.

Pertinently, in Sept 2021, the Rs 40 lakh event was organised by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), along with J&K Tourism, at the picturesque Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here. The event witnessed the participation of 125 golfers (119 professionals and six amateurs