J&K Govt Prematurely Retires 36 Police Personnel Over Alleged Involvement In Corruption

In an attempt to make administration efficient and transparent, the Jammu and Kashmir government is taking firm action against the employees found guilty of misconduct and efficiency.

On Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered the premature retirement of 36 police personnel for their alleged involvement in corruption, underperformance and anti-social activities.

This came after scrutinising records of government servants in terms of Article 226(2) of the J&K Civil Service Regulations, 1956 regulating cases of employees with inefficient working and service misconduct, along with departmental internal reviews. The designated review committee had found instances of underperformance, criminal cases, and corruption cases.

“In its endeavour to make the police department more efficient and transparent, the government on Thursday prematurely retired 36 police personnel on charges of their involvement in corruption and criminal activities,” an official spokesman said. He said they conducted their duties in ways which were unbecoming of public servants and in violation of the established code of conduct.

The official spokesperson further said that all 36 police officials have doubtful integrity and exhibited a lack of dedication toward assigned duties. “It would be in the public interest to retire them prematurely in terms of Article 226 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956,” the Designated Review Committee had recommended.

Personnel found involved in corruption shall not be allowed to continue in government service

Taking a serious view of the records of government servants, the authorities have directed that all such similar cases may be identified and action may be initiated. "Public servants should remain cautious while discharging their official duties and any such public servant who is found to be involved in any official misconduct, inefficient in public service deliverance and involved in corruption shall not be allowed to continue in government service," an official spokesman said.

Notably, in the recent past, as part of its zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, various employees have been dismissed from service on account of official misconduct, after rigorously following departmental proceedings against them. The spokesman said many employees have also been terminated from service on account of anti-national activities.

Meanwhile, the government has also initiated several measures for the human resource development of its employees in Jammu and Kashmir which includes an online Human Resource Management System (eHRMS), induction of officers into the prestigious Indian Administrative/Police Service, conduction of timely DPCs for smooth career progression, updating recruitment rules, fast-tracking the recruitment process through recruiting agencies and abolishing of interviews for most of the non-gazetted vacancies referred to the Services Selection Board, the spokesman told.