J&K Govt Restores 149-year-old Biannual Tradition Of 'Darbar Move', Reinstates Employees

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday modified the General Administration Department (GAD) order and reinstated the 'darbar move' employees. This decision to restore the 149-year-old biannual tradition of shifting capitals between Srinagar and Jammu comes after four months since the order was scrapped. Earlier in June 2021, the J&K administration had cancelled residential accommodations of government officials as part of ending the age-old practice of 'darbar move'.

What did the reiterated order read?

In a released order by the J&K administration, it went ahead and restored the cancelled order on 'Darbar Move'. Earlier, reports suggested that the scrapping of the Darbar move had majorly hit the tourism sector of J&K which in turn impacted the state's economy. Former Union Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad had also criticised the scrapping of the 'Darbar Move' while iterating more about the setbacks the UT had faced post cancellation of the order. Take a look at the released order below.

What is the 'Darbar Move'

Darbar Move is the bi-annual shift of the secretariat and all other government offices of the Jammu & Kashmir from one capital city to another. From May to October, governmental offices are housed in the state’s summer capital, Srinagar and the other six months in its winter capital, Jammu. The government functions in Srinagar, the summer capital of the State, from May till late October and then move to Jammu, the winter capital, in the first week of November. The Jammu and Kashmir High court also move from Jammu to Srinagar in the summers and vice versa in the winters. The tradition was started by Maharajah Ghulab Singh in 1872.

Image Credit - Twitter - Tamheed Nazir/PTI