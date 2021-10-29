Last Updated:

J&K Govt Sacks Eight Employees Over Alleged Complicity In Corruption, Misconduct

The J&K government has sacked eight employees for their alleged complicity in corruption and misconduct, in order to weed out the corruption from the system.

Written By
Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
J&K- Manoj Sinha

Image: PTI


In order to weed out the corruption from the system,  the union territory administration is implementing its ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption policy and it is in this regard that eight “tainted employees” were sacked under article 226 (2) of the Jammu Kashmir Civil Service Regulations.

As per the book rules government in the public interest may retire an employee after completion of 22 years of qualifying service or attaining 48 years of age. All eight employees have been sacked on charges of corruption and misconduct.

Those who have been sacked include Ravinder Kumar Bhat, Mission Director, RUSA had indulged in corruption during his posting in different departments. The then Vigilance department, now, Anti Corruption Bureau, had registered a corruption case against him in 2015.

Another Officer dismissed on charges of corruption and misconduct is Mohammad Qasim Wani, JKAS, Regional Director, Survey and Land Records, Srinagar.

As per the sources, Wani as District Programme Officer, ICDS, Kupwara had procured substandard material at highly exorbitant rates for the ICDS project. An FIR under the prevention of corruption act was filed against Wani. The sanction for prosecution was accorded by the government in 2020 and a charge sheet has been filed against him by ACB before the trial court.

Mohammad Mujib Ur Rehman Ghassi, JKAS, who was currently under suspension, has also been dismissed. Mujib Ghassi during his tenure in the cooperative department had facilitated a loan amount of Rs 223 crore in favour of a non-existent cooperative society.

Noor Alam, Deputy Secretary, ARI & Trainings, has also been dismissed. During his posting in different departments, Alam allegedly amassed huge wealth, misusing his official position.

The others sacked include Fayaz Ahmad Banday, the then BMO Beerwah, presently under suspension, Gulam Mohiuddin, Junior Assistant, presently posted as I/C Supervisor Chatta Store Jammu, FSC&CA Department, Rakesh Kumar Pargal, Jr Assistant, presently under suspension, FSC&CA Department and Prashotam Kumar, Store-keeper, then posted at Pancheri Udhampur (presently working as Supervisor RC Floor Mills, Udhampur) FSC&CA Department.

