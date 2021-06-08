J&K Govt Set Up District-level Task Force For Protection Of Children Affected By COVID-19

The government has constituted a district-level task force, in every district of Jammu and Kashmir to provide protection and care to children infected and affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 400 children in the newly created Union Territory have either lost a single parent or both parents to the deadly virus.

In an order issued by the commissioner secretary to the government MK Dwivedi, the committees would (comprise 07 members in every district) will be headed by the district development commissioners. The chief medical officer, additional superintendent of police, district child protection officer, district social welfare officer and the chairman of the child welfare committee will be its members. The task force will provide protection and care to children infected by COVID-19 or having parents who have contracted the disease.

Govt forms Child Welfare Committee

The order stated that the committees will compile details of all adults who have died due to COVID-19 and find out any children orphaned or in need of care and protection. These committees “produce such children before the Child Welfare Committee, which shall decide their rehabilitation such as adoption, foster care, sponsorship, etc., and institutionalization as the last resort as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. It further reads that the committees will place such children in temporary shelters, whose parents are undergoing COVID-19 treatment and are left without relative(s) or guardian(s) to take necessary care.

The committees will provide psychological and counselling support to children infected/affected due to COVID-19 as well as children of COVID-infected/affected parents. These committees will also ensure timely referral of children infected with COVID-19 to treatment centres along with ensuring their nutritional support during the post-treatment period and to identify and design one registered childcare institution in each district and make arrangements for such institutions as COVID care centres exclusively for children.

COVID-19 Cases in Jammu & Kashmir

Pertinently, the Union territory registered 997 fresh cases, taking the total number of infected people to 3,01,487, while 16 deaths took the death toll to 4,090. This was for the first time since April 12 that Jammu and Kashmir recorded less than 1,000 fresh daily cases.

(Image Credits: PTI/PIXABAY)