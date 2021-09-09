J&K govt sets up panel to conduct census of heritage temples, shrines for preservation

Jammu, Sep 9 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday set up a 12-member high powered committee for revival and restoration of architectural heritage, including temples and shrines in the Union territory.

An order was issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) for the constitution of executive and district level committees in this regard.

"Sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of executive committee and district level coordination-cum-implementation committees for approving action plans for implementation of scheme for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage in Jammu & Kashmir," stated an order issued by Commissioner-Secretary, GAD, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

There are hundreds of temples, shrines and heritage sites in dilapidated condition in Jammu and Kashmir, mostly in the Kashmir valley.

Heritage temples like Martand Sun temple complex, Narayan Nag temple complex, Awantisumin temples and Sugendishwara temple are in bad shape and the displaced Kashmiri Pandits had been repeatedly demanding reconstruction and restoration of all temples in Kashmir valley that have been destroyed or damaged.

The 12-member panel headed by the chief secretary will have five experts to be nominated by the government, the order said.

Besides, seven member district level coordination-cum-implementation committees will be headed by the district development commissioner (concerned district) as chairman.

The task of the committee will be to conduct the heritage census and survey of the shrines, temples and other religious and historic monuments in coordination with the directorate of archives, archaeology and museums for their restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance, after such activity is approved by the executive committee.

The panel will ascertain the need and necessity of revival and restoration and renovation of sacred religious assets and historic monuments, and facilitate & coordinate such restoration, revival, preservation and maintenance work.

It will collect, receive funds and give grants for fulfillment of the objective of the "society for revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture & heritage in J&K" created by the department of culture.

"To restore to original position, the designated heritage and sacred structure or place, adhering to same building material and workmanship, as per the approved action plan," the commissioner-secretary said in the order.

The panel will upgrade the infrastructure at these places of worship and heritage monuments and develop the land appurtenant to the sites and their surroundings, in consultation with stakeholders, according to the approved action plan.

It will monitor and supervise the restoration works in close consultation with the management of the trust of the religious place and heritage monuments, wherever in place. The progress will be accessed by the executive committee on quarterly basis. PTI AB HDA

