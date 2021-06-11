'J&K Govt To Consider Reopening Of Schools After COVID-19 Active Cases Curb': DC

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Assad said the government would consider reopening schools and further relaxation in ongoing lockdown only after the active cases of COVID-19 come significantly down. Adoption of SOPs is the only way to avoid lockdowns and subsequent restrictions and further appealed to people to be cautious as the situation has become tricky after partial unlocking.

“Let me be precise that pandemic is not over, we still have around more than 2500 cases of COVID-19 in Srinagar alone. To overcome the situation, we all need to follow appropriate behaviour,” DC Aijaz Asad said.

To deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Masjid committees in the Kashmir valley have decided to raise money to procure lifesaving equipment and tools to help COVID-affected patients.

While speaking to Republic TV, Grand Mufti of Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam said that he along with other members have told all Masjid committees that some amount from ‘Bait-Ul-Maal’ should be utilized for the procurement of lifesaving equipment/medicines in their respective areas to save the lives of Covid patient.

“Patient who does not hospital treatment and can be managed at home can utilize the equipment without any issue,” Mufti Nasir said while he added “utilizing money in saving human lives is more important than constructing a Mosque.

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha, has already launched a special financial scheme for families who lost their sole earning members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has adopted a comprehensive approach by creating a special cell in the Social Welfare Department to identify and track support to these families over time in the spirit of leaving no one behind.

Under the SASCM scheme, cash assistance of Rs 1000 per month shall be provided to the spouse and the eldest member of the family. Besides, the SASCM scheme provides for a scholarship of Rs 20,000 per annum for school-going students and Rs 40,000 per annum for college-going students.

COVID-19 Situation in J&K

According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Jammu & Kashmir on Friday reported 1,271 new COVID-19 cases with 2,363 recoveries and 25 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 18,581 with 2,82,142 total recoveries and 4,143 deaths.

