J&K Govt To Convert Railway Coaches Into COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Jammu & Kashmir government is planning to turn some railway coaches into isolation wards for patients with Coronavirus. The decision was taken after a meeting between the Railways Department and the Health and Medical Education Department at Jammu in which various modalities were discussed to convert the railway bogeys as isolation wards.

Railway authorities have identified the bogeys to be converted into isolation facilities and will be stationed at a proper location at an earliest. The health authorities have also asked the railway officials for some modifications to be incorporated in the identified bogeys for enhancing patient safety, which were given due consideration by the railway authorities.

17 new cases in J&K, toll reaches 92

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday informed that 17 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), 03 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 92. According to the daily media bulletin on novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 92 positive cases, 86 are active positive, 04 have recovered and 02 have died.

Furthermore, till date 28545 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 10,606 persons under home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 682 in Hospital Quarantine, 86 in hospital isolation and 12795 under home surveillance. Besides, 4376 persons have completed their 28 days surveillance period.

Till date, 1397 samples have been sent for testing of which 1250 have tested as negative, and 55 reports are awaited till April 04, 2020. Among 14 tested positive include 8 persons admitted to Government Medical College, Baramulla. Five other persons are admitted to Sher - i - Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences while another one is at Chest Disease hospital Dalgate, a COVID-19.

Jammu and Kashmir Government has declared 34 red zones in the Union Territory; 24 in Kashmir and 10 in Jammu. Among 24 in valley, 7 are in Pulwama, 4 in Bandipora, 4 in Budgam, 5 in Srinagar, 2 in Shopian, 1 each in Ganderbal and Baramulla While in Jammu Division, 4 are in Jammu district, 5 in Rajouri and 1 in Udhampur district.

