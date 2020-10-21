J&K: Govt To Organise Symposium On ‘Black Day’ Highlighting Pakistan's Invasion Attempts

The government of India has organised a two-day symposium and exhibition in Kashmir starting from October 22, the day which is considered as 'Black Day' in history when Pakistani tribes & militia attempted to invade Kashmir in 1947. While speaking with Republic Media Network, Secretary Culture, Government of India, Raghvander Singh said that people of Kashmir will be attending the symposium which will showcase the truth behind the history of Kashmir and Pakistan's attempt to invade the valley right after the two countries had become independent.

On October 22, 1947, Pakistan decided to invade Kashmir through non-state actors. Pakistan was under the impression that Kashmir valley would opt for Pakistani occupation, but the people of Kashmir negated the Pakistani rule and hence Pakistan decided to annex it, said Raghvander Singh.

He said the story of Kashmir and Pakistan's heinous plot to annex Kashmir will be elaborated to the people of Kashmir. Original video footage of 1947 will be played in the exhibition revealing the true events of those times. The Secretary said the video footages show the first-hand accounts of those times when the invaders plundered the valley.

"We also have original video footage of 1947 which we are going to play out for people to watch it in person, and they are all first-hand accounts of what exactly happened. Say for example in Baramulla, the invaders came in, the raiders came in, the kind of rapine, plunder, etc which they indulged in, so all that has been documented quite early and I thought it was very timely now that we bring this to the notice of the world," the Secretary said.

"There is nothing sensational, everything we are doing here is based upon facts. The people who are going to take part in the two-day symposium are experts in this field and what they are going to talk about is going to be based on facts," he asserted.

Addressing policemen on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day at Zewan on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also said that there must be a well-coordinated, community-supported platform to publicise and propagate the sensible voices against terrorist ideology as a part of comprehensive counter-radicalisation measures.

Centre's development initiatives in J&K

The Centre has amped up its development activities in the union territory of J&K as earlier in the week, the Administration had launched 'My Town My Pride' outreach campaign to spread awareness about the welfare schemes of the government and also to facilitate the people to get themselves registered under such schemes.

According to reports, more than 45 departments had set up stalls for spreading awareness and assistance of the residents. Departments of Education, Social Welfare, Urban Development, PWD, Power, Jal Shakti, Health, Labour, and other departments were also part of the outreach campaign. The outreach campaign helped the citizens to enrol themselves for schemes such as health cover up to Rs 5 Lakh upon registration under J&K Health Scheme, domicile certificates and financial assistance to entrepreneurs. Domicile certificates were also issued on the spot with the presence of signatory authorities in the camp to issue the certificates immediately. Ahead of the outreach program, the administration had also appealed the public to come forward with their suggestions, grievances and issues enabling effective interventions by departments.

