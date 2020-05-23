J&K Govt To Quarantine All Passengers Arriving In The UT For 14 Days

With domestic flight and train operations resuming from May 25, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to put all people under quarantine on their arrival in the Union Territory (UT). “All passengers coming to J&K by air/rail will be kept in institutional quarantine for 14 days & tested for COVID-19 using RTPCR test. If tested negative, they will be sent home, if positive sent to a hospital. This is the state protocol under the Disaster Mgt Act,” an official spokesperson tweeted.

'7 day period of quarantine considered'

As per the sources close to Republic TV, said there are minor changes in earlier quarantine protocol. He said, “a seven-day period of quarantine is being worked out for all the arrivals from outside J&K after May 25. Chief Secretary B V R Subramanyam has reached Srinagar to oversee the new arrangements of quarantine,” the official said.

Sources said it has been decided that the administration will offer only government quarantine facilities and not hotels. “Few hotels on minimum fixed payment have been selected,” said they while adding that tertiary-care SKIMS hospital, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and Jammu have been asked to ramp up testing facilities. The government expects around 3,000 arrivals daily after May 25. As per the flight schedule released by the Director-General of Civil Aviation(DGCA), 13 out of 32 routine flights at Srinagar International Airport will be operating for next one month.

As per the schedule, first daily flight is scheduled to arrive at Srinagar Airport at 7:25 am while as the last flight will be arriving here at 2:40 pm. All six airlines— Indian Airlines, GoAir, IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet and Air Asia which have been operating on this region have been approved by DGCA to resume flight operations from 25th May. Pertinently, passenger air traffic is set to resume operations from Monday nearly after two-month hiatus owing to Covid-19 pandemic.

