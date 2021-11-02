J&K Govt To Set Up State Investigation Agency To Handle Terror-linked Cases In UT

Cracking down on terror, Jammu-Kashmir (J&K) govt plans to set up a state investigation agency (SIA) report sources on Monday. The SIA will be a nodal agency for coordinating with NIA and other central agencies for terror-linked cases. This move comes amid a slew of targetted civilian killings by terrorists in J&K.

J&K to get its own state investigation agency

As per sources, the agency will work on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). While the terror-linked cases will be probed by NIA, the SIA will be a nodal agency. J&K police stations will intimate SIA if a terror link emerges in any case and SIA may register an FIR on its own, if needed. J&K Intelligence Chief will head the SIA, as per sources.

Last week, the NIA took over the probe of targetted killings of four Kashmiris, including the murder of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist. The other three cases include the killings of Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur, and Deepak Chand. In addition, the killing of two non-local labourers in Kulgam will also be probed by the Central agency. According to sources, the NIA is looking into the role of Pakistan and is looking at the killings as 'lone wolf' attacks carried out by an overground network of terrorist organisations.

Kashmir civilian killings

In the first two weeks of October, eleven civilians have been killed by various Pakistan-backed terror outfits in protest against Centre's revocation of Article 370 and domicile laws. The latest attack has been on two labourers from Bihar - Raja Reshi Dev and Yoginder Reshi Dev - who were sht dead point-blank in Kulgam. Previously, on Saturday, a gol gappa hawker from Bihar (Arbind Kumar Sah) and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh (Sagir Ahmad). Of the 11 people killed, five are non-locals while the remaining were Kashmiri residents (4 non-Muslims & 1 Muslim).

The recent spate of killings began with the gunning down of Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent member of the Kashmiri Pandit community and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar, Mohammad Shafi Lone, a taxi driver. Later two teachers - Deepak Chand and Supinder Kaur and a street food vendor Virender Paswan too have were killed by terrorists. In all instances, terrorists have checked the Aadhar cards of their victims and gunned them down if non-locals or non-Muslims. In response, the NIA has conducted raids at several locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the terror attacks in J&K and other major cities by the cadres of terrorist organisations such as TRF, LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen.