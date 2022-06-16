J&K Govt Transfers Slain Hindu Teacher Rajni Bala's Husband Raj Kumar To Jammu

Raj Kumar Bala, the husband of Rajni Bala who was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam school, has been transferred from the Kashmir region to Jammu. It was one of his demands that he be transferred out of the valley so that he can take care of his daughter.

"It is hereby ordered that the services of Mr Raj Kumar Bala Attri, Teacher BMS Mirhama DIstrictKulgam are hereby placed at the disposal of Director, School Education, Jammu for further suitable adjustment in District Samba," the J&K government order read.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha met Bala's family. Raj Kumar had demanded that he should be transferred to the Jammu region due to security concerns. The other two demands were that the full salary of Rajni Bala be paid to her daughter until Rajni Bala's retirement age and a government job for the daughter.

Terrorist who killed J&K school teacher Rajni Bala neutralised

Hindu teacher Rajni Bala, a resident of Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists inside a school in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. Meanwhile, the terrorist who killed Bala has been neutralised in an encounter in Kulgam, Kashmir IGP confirmed on Thursday.

"If it is true, it's a good thing so that other Rajni Balas don't fall victim to them. I thank the government, and I also appeal to it to accept our other demands," Raj Kumar said. He also stated that the government has saved many lives by killing these people.

A massive anti-terrorism operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir amid targeted killings with as many as 100 terrorists eliminated until June 13 since the start of the year, Kashmir IGP said. Most of the terrorists who were gunned down belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror outfits.