'J&K Govt Working Hard To Safeguard Tribals' Rights': L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday guaranteed that all individuals who are qualified beneficiaries under the 'Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Rights) Act' (aka Forest Rights Act, 2006) will be provided with their rights.

According to an official statement, the Jammu and Kashmir administration gave individual and community rights certificates to qualified recipients of the Gujjar Bakerwal and Gaddi Sippi community members on Monday under the Forest Rights Act, 2006. This decision, authorities informed, was taken with the purpose of moving into a new age of empowerment and economic success for the disadvantaged tribal communities of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a public event, Sinha stated that the administration of Jammu and Kashmir is actively pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's objectives and going forward with full sincerity to bestow appropriate tribals' rights to the people. “Many more such decisions are being taken to create a new just social order for our Tribal brothers and sisters," he told ANI.

L-G Singa said that he wants to reassure citizens that the J&K administration is always striving to protect tribal rights at all times. He informed that a sum of Rs 10 crore would be allocated instantly for the construction of infrastructure in places where tribal community rights are being granted. Speaking with media persons, Sinha promised that all people who are qualified under the legislation will be granted rights.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for implementing the Forest Rights Act in the union territory, L-G Manoj Sinha said, “I thank PM Modi because of whom, we implemented Forest Rights Act on 1 December 2020,” and added that the government of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Forest Department and the Tribal Affairs Department, has begun to work towards the upliftment of tribal groups.

Sinha informed that around 20,000 applications were submitted so far, many of whom had already been granted the certificates. He also informed that the process for providing certificates to eligible individuals will take 75 days to complete. The Jammu and Kashmir administration will also be implementing educational and health-care programs for these tribal groups. Previously on Saturday, Manoj Sinha talked with a Gujjar Bakerwal delegation as well as representatives of the Gaddi Sippi tribe.

On September 12, Sunday, LG Manoj Sinha said that the Jammu and Kashmir government is working to provide a choice of educational, job, healthcare, and security alternatives. Talking at Srinagar's 'Kashmir Young Leadership Awards,' the lieutenant governor praised the young people who had won prizes for their outstanding achievements in a variety of fields. He said in the event that Jammu and Kashmir have an overall population of 1.25 crore people and as per the data on government jobs, over 4 lakh people work for the J&K government and over 1 lakh people work as daily wagers.

