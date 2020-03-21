J&K Grand Mufti Announces Suspension Of Religious Gathering In Shrines And Mosques

Ahead of ‘Mehraj-ul Alam’, Jammu and Kashmir Grand Mufti on Saturday announced the suspension of all religious gathering in shrines and mosques.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID 19, "It has been decided that all religious gathering on the day of ‘Mehraj-Ul Alam’ (Muslims observe Mehraj ul Alam, a day that commemorates, Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) nighttime tour of the heavens) stands cancelled,” said Mufti Nasir ul Islam while speaking to Republic Media Network.

'I urge people to avoid religious and social gatherings'

He further added, “I urge people to avoid religious and social gatherings for some time. Only those people should visit mosques/shrines for prayers who are fit and fine and those with cold and fever-like symptoms should avoid visiting.” Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Wakaf Board on Saturday announced the suspension of regular prayers in shrines and mosques affiliated with it to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

In an order issued by Chief Executive of the J&K Wakaf Board, displaying of Holy Relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) on ensuing Mehraj-ul-Alam (SA) celebrations on Monday, have been also suspended.

“In view of the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), declared as 'pandemic' by the World Health Organization and as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the virus in Kashmir Valley and subsequent the imposition of restrictions under Section 144 CrPC by the District Administration concerned,” reads the order.

"It is hereby ordered to suspend regular prayers in shrines/mosques affiliated with the Wakaf Board and displaying of Holy Relic (PBW) on the occasion of Mehrai-ul-Alam (SA) celebrations,” reads the order.

The pandemic has stopped Muslim prayers for the first time in living memory in many mosques across the world on Friday. In Islam’s holiest sanctuary in Makkah, the usually crowded courtyard around the Holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, towards which all Muslims pray, was silent and empty.

Pertinently, four people – three in Jammu and one in Srinagar – have so far tested positive for the novel disease, prompting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders on the movement of people in the newly-carved union territory. In Ladakh, the number of positive cases rose to 13 on Saturday.

Commissioner Secretary (Health) Rigzin Samphel said, that three new cases were confirmed in the newly carved out Union Territory. “On Saturday test of three persons came out to be positive,” he said, All educational institutions, hotels and restaurants have already been closed down in the region till March 31.

