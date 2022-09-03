J&K Grenade Attack Case: Main Conspirator Arrested, Two Grenades Seized

Ramban/Jammu, Sep 2 (PTI) The "main conspirator" behind last month's grenade attack on a police post was arrested and two grenades were recovered following his disclosure from a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said on Friday.

Four operatives of the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) were arrested earlier in connection with the grenade attack on the Ind police post in Ramban's Gool area on August 2 that left two policemen injured.

Shoket Ali Laiwal of Thakrakot village in Reasi, the main conspirator in the case, was arrested and two grenades were recovered from the Jabbar forests of Gool, police said in a statement.

"Laiwal was arrested a few days ago and booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act. He was subjected to sustained questioning during which he confessed to being the main conspirator behind the criminal conspiracy of lobbying the grenade on security forces," the statement said.

He also disclosed that he had hidden two live grenades in the Jabbar forest area with the intention to use those against security forces in the near future.

A special team was rushed to the spot along with Laiwal and the two grenades were recovered, the release said.

Police arrested JKGF operatives Shah Din Padyar and Mohammad Farooq on August 6 and Mohammad Abbas and Abdul Majeed on August 12 in connection with the grenade attack case. PTI COR/TAS RC