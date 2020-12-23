J&K: Grenade Attack On CRPF In Ganderbal Injures 3 Personnel, Injured Shifted To Hospital

A grenade attack was perpetrated on the CRPF camp in the Gandarbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The attack comes just a day after the declaration of results of the DDC elections in the Union Territory. Three of the CRPF personnel received splinter injuries in the attack. The injured personnel are however said to be stable and have been shifted to a nearby hospital for further treatment. The forces have launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators of the attack.

Speaking over the incident, Khalil Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal, said, "Three CRPF jawans have suffered minor injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade today".

Earlier as well, a terror attack had taken place on November 26 at the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the martyrdom of two of the security forces personnel. The attack was conducted just two days before the first phase of the DDC elections was to be held.

These attacks occur after the security forces foiled a major terror attack during the Nagrota encounter on November 19 when security forces neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who infiltrated the LoC from across the border in Pakistan. Massive cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after the terrorists were gunned down by the forces. The attack which was averted by security forces was planned to spread chaos ahead of the DDC elections and also to orchestrate a massive terror attack on the 26/11 Mumbai attack anniversary.

DDC elections

The District Development Council (DDC) elections were held in a peaceful manner, according to LG Manoj Singa, despite the threats from the terror organisations to the civilians and the political leaders to stop them from participating in the first-ever elections after the abrogation of article 370. The maiden DDC polls were conducted in the UT in eight phases, with the final phase concluding on December 19 with an overall voter turnout of approximately 51%. In the seventh phase, the polling percentage went up to 57.22% and in previous phases, it varied from 48% to 51%.

The results of the elections were declared on December 22. The BJP, making inroads in the UT, emerged to be the single largest party winning 75 seats followed by National Conference of the Abdullahs, which won 67 seats. PDP led by Mehbuba Mufti won 27 seats while Congress won 26. The JKPC bagged 8 seats while CPI(M) got 5 seats and the Independents managed to garner 50 seats.

The PAGD comprising of NC, PDP, JKPC, CPI(M) and JKPM has managed to be the single largest coalition despite BJP being the single largest party. Moreover, Congress too, in a U-turn, has decided to support the PAGD.

(Image: PTI)

