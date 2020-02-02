Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

J&K: 2 CRPF Jawans, 2 Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack Near Lal Chowk

General News

A security force jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, J&K on Sunday.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Two security force jawans and two civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said. Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the deployed troops of C/171 Bn CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in the busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said. The grenade attack comes two days after security forces gunned down three terrorists in an encounter in Jammu.

Panic in weekly flea market

The two CRPF jawans and the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries in the explosion and were shifted to a hospital, he said. The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as the Sunday market, the official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.

Speaking to the media CRPF IG RS Sahi said, "This is an incident of grenade throwing during the busy Sunday market. Two CRPF personnel sustained minor injuries. Those who threw the grenade want to create apprehension among locals so that normalcy does not return."

Earlier on Jan 24, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after terrorists had hurled a grenade on a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. The incident took place at Waniyar Chowk in Noorbagh area of old Srinagar city.

READ | We Have Changed Tactics, Bettered Drills Post Pulwama Attack: CRPF DG

READ | CRPF Carries Out Vigilance Check Of Over 3 Lakh Personnel

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WHAT HAS BECOME CHEAPER & COSTLIER?
INDIA REPORTS SECOND CASE OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
STALIN LAUNCHES ANTI-CAA CAMPAIGN
LIC IPO MAY COME IN 2ND HALF OF FY21
NETIZENS COMPARE PANT AND SAMSON
FMR FM: LAUNDRY LIST OF OLD SCHEMES