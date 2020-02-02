J&K: 2 CRPF Jawans, 2 Civilians Injured In Grenade Attack Near Lal Chowk

Two security force jawans and two civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the police said. Terrorists hurled a grenade upon the deployed troops of C/171 Bn CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in the busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said. The grenade attack comes two days after security forces gunned down three terrorists in an encounter in Jammu.

Jammu & Kashmir: A grenade was lobbed upon the deployed troops of Central Reserve Police Force in Srinagar today; 2 CRPF personnel and 2 civilians sustained minor splinter injuries. Injured evacuated to hospital. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/b8m9wGI6Pr — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Panic in weekly flea market

The two CRPF jawans and the two civilians sustained minor splinter injuries in the explosion and were shifted to a hospital, he said. The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as the Sunday market, the official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.

Speaking to the media CRPF IG RS Sahi said, "This is an incident of grenade throwing during the busy Sunday market. Two CRPF personnel sustained minor injuries. Those who threw the grenade want to create apprehension among locals so that normalcy does not return."

Earlier on Jan 24, a jawan of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was injured after terrorists had hurled a grenade on a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. The incident took place at Waniyar Chowk in Noorbagh area of old Srinagar city.

