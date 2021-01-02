J&K: Grenade Attack On ITBP Convoy Injures Eight Civilians In Awantipora

In yet another attempt of spreading chaos in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a grenade attack was perpetrated on the convoy of 3rd Battalion of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Bus Stand of Tral area of Awantipora.

Soon after the incident, senior police officers reached the terror crime spot and the preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade upon the vehicle of 3rd Battalion ITBP. However, the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on road, leading to eight civilians receiving splinter injuries. The injured civilians were evacuated to a nearby hospital for the treatment of their injuries.

While the police have registered a case in this regard, the area has been cordoned off and the search operation and further investigation is underway as the officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

Security forces foiled terror attacks in the past

There have been a series of infiltrations and terror plots planned from across the border to disrupt peace and normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, most of them being prevented by the security forces. The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday said it had arrested three Pakistan-linked terrorists and recovered six grenades from them, foiling a terror plot to attack a temple in the border district of Poonch and disturb communal harmony.

Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar Angral said the arrested persons were planning to carry out a grenade attack on a temple at the behest of their Pakistani handler to disturb the peace and communal amity in the district.

The officer told reporters in Poonch that the ploy was revealed after Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police along with troops of the 49 Rashtriya Rifles detained two brothers -- Mustafa Iqbal Khan and Murtaza Iqbal of Galhuta village -- from their vehicle near Basooni in Mendhar sector at around 8 pm on Saturday.

He said their interrogation was conducted at the 49 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion headquarters, Basooni, and it was found that Mustafa had received a call from a Pakistani number and was directed to execute the grenade attack.

Thereafter, in another successful aversion of the terror plot, a suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was arrested in Jammu and two grenades were recovered from him. Speaking over the incident, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said that Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Lar-Mahore area of Reasi district, was found roaming suspiciously on the national highway bypass near Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu at around 7.30 pm on Sunday and tried to flee on seeing police personnel but was chased and apprehended. Two hand grenades were recovered from Ashraf's bag. "

The arrested person is linked to the proscribed terrorist organization LeT and was tasked by the handlers from across the border to carry out grenade blasts in the city (Jammu),” the IGP had then said.

Nagrota encounter

Four Jaish-E-Mohammed terrorist were killed by the security forces in Nagrota area of Jammu on November 19, who crossed over to the Indian side from the Samba sector using a terror tunnel which was later detected by the Border Security Force based on the digital evidence traced from the recoveries from killed terrorists. The terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an operation that lasted for more than four hours.

7.5 KG explosives (RDX), over Rs 1 lakh in cash, 29 grenades, 11 AK series rifles, mobile phones, six under-barrel grenade launchers have been found after the terrorists were neutralised. Photos accessed by Republic Media Network showed 'Karachi-made' medicines had been recovered from the JeM terrorist truck that was blown up in the encounter.

