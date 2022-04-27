J&K: Grenade Hurled At CRPF Vehicle A Day After Security Forces Bust Major Terror Module

A day after security forces busted a major terror module and arrested three terrorists, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF vehicle in the Brazloo area of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. A search and cordon operation has been launched by the CRPF and Army and the damaged vehicle has been moved from the location.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sandeep Chakraborty has reached the spot of the incident to take first-hand information and investigate the attack. It is pertinent to mention here that the incident comes days after a group of Pakistan-backed terrorists were neutralised by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

Two inter-linked terror modules busted by security forces; further probe underway

The attack on the CRPF vehicle comes a day after Kulgam police busted a terror module of a proscribed outfit involved in the recent killing of a sarpanch at the Kulpora village. This module was associated with an already busted module involved in the killing of the sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir in Kulgam on 11 March 2022. In addition, on April 15, a Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo was killed by terrorists in North Kashmir's Goushbugh Pattan region in the Baramulla district.

Farookh Nali, the top commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen was instructed by Pakistan to focus on soft targets and kill them for creating a sensation. SSP Kulgam said, "Two top terrorists planned killings in Kulgam, to be executed by three associates - Iris Dara, Majid Datar and Ishad Datar. Two incidents of deaths were carried out in March by the cadres of the Hizbul Mujahideen on the instructions of Pakistan. The police have adequate evidence to prove the same."

Three terrorists have been arrested so far in the case. The police have also recovered incriminating material including one pistol with 8 rounds. Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on Saturday, April 23, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Mirhama area of Kulgam district. The terrorists were from Pakistan, according to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

(Image: PTI/Representative)