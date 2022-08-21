J&K: Grenade Hurled At Forces Outside Mughal Garden In Srinagar; One Civilian Injured

Another incident of a grenade blast has been reported from Jammu and Kashmir, this time from the Nishat area of Srinagar.

On Sunday evening, a civilian was injured after a mysterious low intensity blast took place from a grenade that was hurled by terrorists outside Mughal Garden in Nishat area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district. In the blast an auto outside the garden has also been damaged and its driver has received a minor injury on his arm.

A top police official from the Srinagar Police confirmed that a low intensity blast took place in a parking lot outside the Mughal Garden. The police official further stated that they have registered the case in the matter and an investigation is underway.

Spike in terrorism incidents in Kashmir

On August 16, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) offshoot Kashmir Freedom Fighters has claimed responsibility for the Shopian terror attack where two Kashmiri Pandit orchard workers were targeted.

In another incident of targeted civilian killing in J&K, terrorists opened fire on two Hindus in the Shopian district on Tuesday incident on August 16, a day after India celebrated its 76th Independence Day.

On 15th August a grenade was hurled in the Gopalapora Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, one civilian, identified as Karan Kumar Singh, injured.

On August 14, there was an encounter in the Srinagar Nowhatta neighbourhood as well. In those four events, one CRPF soldier and three other people, including two policemen, were hurt.

Two LeT terrorists involved in grenade lobbing incident on Independence Day arrested

The Budgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested two "hybrid terrorists" of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for hurling a grenade in the Gopalapora Chadoora area on the occasion of Independence Day. Two terrorists named Sahil Ahmad Wani and Altaf Farooq were arrested.

It was later found that Altaf Farooq has been involved in the illegal transfer of money, receipt, and distribution of funds for the proscribed terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).