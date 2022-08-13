J&K: Grenade Hurled At Police-CRPF Group In Kulgam's Qaimoh Area, 2 Injured; Search Ops On

Hours after the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) bunker in Srinagar on the evening of August 13, Saturday, a joint naka party of the Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF was attacked with a grenade in the Kulgam area of South Kashmir. There are reports of a retaliation by CRPF after gunshots were heard in the Qaimoh area of Kulgam district. Two people have been injured in the attack and the forces have begun cordon and search operations.

Earlier, the Srinagar police confirmed that one jawan was injured with a minor splinter in addition to injuries caused to a civilian too, following the attack on the CRPF bunker on Ali Jan road in Eidgah, as per reports.

Spike in incidents preceding August 15

August 7

Terrorists are trying to disrupt the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir, with Independence day around the corner. A few terrorists have been caught with arms and ammunitions in the past several days.

A hybrid terrorist belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group was caught near Srinagar on Sunday, August 7. A joint team of Srinagar police and 2RR (Rashtriya Rifles) arrested the terrorist with five pistols, five magazines, 50 rounds and two hand grenades. A case was filed against them at the Shalteng Police Station.

July 31

In another incident on July 31, warlike stores were recovered form an LeT terrorist, when he was caught in a joint operation by the CRPF, J&K police and 26 Assam Rifles.

On July 29

On July 29, the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF, in a joint operation apprehended 2 LeT terrorists from the Rafiabad area of the Baramulla district in J&K after getting a tip-off about the terrorists. Two pistols, two pistol magazines and 11 rounds were recovered from their possession.

Image: PTI