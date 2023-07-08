J&K: Gulmarg Authorities Raise Concern On Destruction Of Greens; Implements Tourist Rules

In order to maintain an eco-fragile environment, Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) has asked all the visitors to obtain proper permission for installing tents at the famous ski-resort in North Kashmir. According to a circular, it has been noticed that some tourists and visitors are erecting temporary tents for overnight stays in Gulmarg on green meadows and hill slopes without the necessary authorisation from the relevant authority.

“Illegal installation of tents at ski resort Gulmarg creates law and order problems. Then burning of fire and stoves inside the tents can also prove fatal at times, so, to avoid any such incidents, fresh guidelines have been issued," said GDA Chief Executive Officer, Gulam Jeelani Zargar.

(A visual of Gulmarg valley)

“The illegal installation of tents has resulted in the destruction of greens and accumulation of excess waste which has put tremendous pressure on manpower and it has further caused inconvenience to the tourists, and all this is against the provisions of development Act 1970,” he said.

“All those applying for the permission for installation of temporary tents in tourist ski resort have to follow various dos and don’ts that will be conveyed to them by the department in a formal letter,” the GDA CEO further said.

In order to save the lives of tourists and to maintain an eco-fragile environment at Gulmarg, “visitors have been advised to follow the rules and seek proper permission otherwise action against the violators will be initiated by the department concerned,” he added.

(A visual of a flower garden in Gulmarg)

Gulmarg, known as the ‘Meadow of flowers’ is the premier tourist destination in North Kashmir, that has experienced an unprecedented surge in tourist arrivals over the past six months, with officials attributing it to robust tourism campaigns, bolstered security measures, and substantial improvements in infrastructure.

The Gondola ride in Gulmarg is one of the most breathtaking rides to witness the scenic visuals of the beautiful mountains. It's the highest and longest ropeway in Asia. The Gondola starts from Gulmarg and takes you at a height of 13,000ft above sea level to the mountain peaks of Apharwat.

(Still of a cable car in Gulmarg)

According to the officials, in the last 6 months, the cable car (Gondola) alone has witnessed almost 6 lakh visitors.

“There is a huge rush, to get tickets for the Gondola ride, we had to be in a queue for more than three hours. Everyone should come here and experience this scene of alpine trees,'' said Neha Gulati, a tourist.

In February, the third edition of Khelo India Winter Games was held in Gulmarg in which over 1,500 athletes from 29 states and Union Territories participated.

In February 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the second edition of ‘Khelo India Winter Games’ in Gulmarg, and said the games portray the unity and strength of the country.

The prime minister then also announced that two ‘Khelo India Centres of Excellence’ will be set up in Kashmir and Jammu and there will be ‘Khelo India’ centres in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.