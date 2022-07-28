Last Updated:

J&K: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Full Swing To Hoist Tricolour Atop Every House

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being carried out across the nation so that the tricolour is hoisted at every house to mark India's 75th year of Independence.

Written By
Arawat Mehraj

Image: Republic World


The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being carried out across the country so that the tricolour is hoisted at every house. Earlier, it was made mandatory by the Central government to hoist the tricolour at all government buildings from August 13 to 15.

A resident of Bela Boniyar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district stated that he is very happy with this decision of the government.

Sajjad Naqvi, a retired soldier, told Republic Media Network that he feels elated when he sees the national flag above his house, and further said that he is very happy with the Centre's initiative.

Naqvi added that those who are doing politics on the tricolour are enemies of this nation.

Retired soldier Naqvi added that the people of Kashmir should hoist the tricolour on their homes so that the world knows how much we love the country.

Image: Republic World

READ | Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: BJP refutes AIUDF's remarks on 'patriotism'; urges govt action
READ | Har Ghar Tiranga: Cleric Mufti Manzur Ziyaee meets Maha Dy CM Fadnavis; receives tricolour
READ | Har Ghar Tiranga: Centre allows private firms to spend CSR funds on campaign activities
READ | ITBP steps up 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign; hoists Tricolour at 12,000 feet in Ladakh
READ | Har Ghar Tiranga: Sambit Patra urges all to hoist Tricolour; 'spread message of unity'
First Published:
COMMENT