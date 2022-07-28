J&K: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign In Full Swing To Hoist Tricolour Atop Every House

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is being carried out across the country so that the tricolour is hoisted at every house. Earlier, it was made mandatory by the Central government to hoist the tricolour at all government buildings from August 13 to 15.

A resident of Bela Boniyar in north Kashmir's Baramulla district stated that he is very happy with this decision of the government.

Sajjad Naqvi, a retired soldier, told Republic Media Network that he feels elated when he sees the national flag above his house, and further said that he is very happy with the Centre's initiative.

Naqvi added that those who are doing politics on the tricolour are enemies of this nation.

Retired soldier Naqvi added that the people of Kashmir should hoist the tricolour on their homes so that the world knows how much we love the country.

Image: Republic World