J&K Has The Highest Budget Allocation For Health Sector: Governor Manoj Sinha

Despite the COVID situation, Jammu and Kashmir has the highest budget allocation for the health sector across the country, as stated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. LG Sinha said that "We are spending Rs 7,177 crore to strengthen the infrastructure of the health sector. In the last one year, 94 health projects have been completed by spending Rs 881 crore, substantially augmenting resources for citizens."

He added that the oxygen generation capacity has increased manifold to 1 lakh LPM from just 14,000 LPM last year, and to deal with any emergency, Covid Care Centers have also been kept functional in 4290 Panchayats. Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 161 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the number of infected people to 3,37,807, while two fatalities in the past 24 hours raised the death toll to 4,481, officials said. The cases have started going up over the past few days. The administration has warned that restrictions could return to the summer capital.

The Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir (DCCRK) has also appealed to eligible target vaccination population, especially the 18-44 age group to get themselves registered and vaccinate for their 2nd dose against the Covid-19 virus as soon as possible so that it will further help break the chain of transmission in the community besides attaining some sort of herd immunity in near future.

In view of the rising global concerns over the new variant – Omicron - administration in the Valley has set up three special quarantine centres for arriving international passengers, especially from ‘at-risk' countries in Srinagar. The negative travellers will be sent for home quarantine of 7 days and re-tested on the 8th day, whereas the patients with COVID positive will have to go to institutional quarantine centres for 15 days. Meanwhile, their samples will be sent for genome sequencing at ICMR designated testing laboratories. It is pertinent to mention that the cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have risen to 21 in India, at present.

Image: PTI