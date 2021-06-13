J&K: Healthcare Teams Trek Into Gurez Valley To Vaccinate Inhabitants Of Remote Villages

The hilly terrain and scattered habitations of Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir pose a challenge to the Healthcare workers fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, teams of medical professionals working with missionary zeal are pushing the limits, walking through tough terrains, crossing the Kishenganga River, trekking into the mountains, deep into the remotest villages of Gurez to ensure that not a single person is left without getting vaccinated.

A few days back, a top official of the J&K’s Health department, Financial Commissioner of Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo had stated that vaccination is one of the key components of the 5-pronged strategy in J&K and the vaccination for people above 45 years is going on at a fast pace, way above the national average.

Working together to immunize people at a faster rate in the remotest corners of the union territory, the Healthcare teams of Bandipora district are doing exceptional teamwork to complete such uphill task in remote areas such as Gurez.

“It is only because of their commendable work that we are nearing 100% saturation of first Covid vaccine dose in above 45 age group population in Gurez valley”, said Dr Bashir Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer, Bandipora.

Corona Warriors reach out to J&K villages

Local residents acknowledged the efforts of Health workers who are carrying out a door-to-door vaccination campaign by reaching out to the scattered habitations living in the far-off mountainous valley of Gurez, 85 km from Bandipora district headquarters.

“The Government didn’t leave us at the mercy of God in this health crisis. Their Corona Warriors reached to us with medical kits in their hands and unfettered courage in their hearts to save our lives while risking their own”, said an inhabitant of Kilshay village.

The determination and commitment of the health workers like Mohd Sarwar Lone and Basher Ahmed have helped the people living in the remotest villages of Kilshay, Jurniyal and other villages near LoC with less or no connectivity get their first jab of vaccination.

“We cannot sit back and relax. We have a huge responsibility on our shoulders. If people are reluctant to visit us for any reason, we must reach out to them despite any challenging situation”, said one of the health workers.

Not just Gurez, videos and pictures of Health teams are emerging every day, showing us the commitment of health workers, who are going above and beyond their duties to save lives across J&K.