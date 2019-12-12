J&K: Heavy Mortar Shelling By Pakistan Along LoC Triggers Panic Among Civilians

Pakistani forces have resorted to intense shelling between the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday attacking the civil settlements and forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The locals living in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district along the International Border said that their houses were damaged in heavy mortar shelling by Pakistani Rangers as shells landed in the civilian areas.

Some of the shells exploded, however, the security forces on Wednesday defused some of the live mortar shells.

Panic among the civilians

The shelling in Shahpur Kirni and Balakote sectors overnight triggered panic among civilians, officials said. "Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Balakote sector," a defense spokesperson said. The Indian Army was retaliating in a befitting manner, he added.

"There was heavy firing from the Pakistani side at night. Our children live in fear. We want that Pakistan should be given a solid reply or we should be given another place to move and stay with our families. Live mortar shells are also dropped here," said Shanty Kumar, a resident.

In the Shahpur sector, the Pakistan Army targeted villages with 120-mm mortar shells, triggering panic among the villagers, officials said.

The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch thrice on Monday. A student and resident of Kathua has said that the children are unable to study due to the firing that takes place at night.

"We move to bunkers when the firing starts. Four to five houses have been damaged due to bombs and people here have to suffer heavy loss as well," the student added.

(With inputs from agencies)

