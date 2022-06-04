J&K High Court Advocates Protest Against Targeted Civilian Killings In Kashmir Valley

High Court advocates in Jammu on Saturday, June 4, staged a protest outside Raj Bhavan against the civilian killings in the Kashmir valley. They demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir administration should provide security to the minority community and 'innocent people'.

"Jammu and Kashmir Bar Association, Jammu, wants to remind the administration that it is their duty to provide security to the innocent people working in the different parts of the Union Territory. We condemn the targeted killings in the valley. Pakistan, which is a weak country, is carrying out targeted attacks," an advocate said.

They also raised slogans against the targeted killings and held placards saying "stop killing minorities in Kashmir" and "Stop killing Hindus in Kashmir".

Targeted killings

Since May 1, nine incidents of targeted killing have been reported in Kashmir. A 17-year-old migrant worker was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday (June 2) evening hours after bank manager Vijay Kumar was killed in Kulgam. Rajni Bala, a Kashmiri Hindu, was shot dead by terrorists inside a government school on Tuesday, May 31. Amid the targeted attacks, Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus are staging protests, demanding to be relocated from the valley.

Union Min Amit Shah takes tough stand, vows not to spare terrorists

On Friday, June 3, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval to discuss the security concerns of the Union Territory.

Amit Shah said that high-security arrangements should be made for the safety of Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris in the Valley. He also asked for intelligence security to be increased.

The Centre also asserted that it will not cower in front of terrorists. The minorities won't be moved to Jammu, but would be shifted to safer zones like Headquarters where maximum security can be provided, the central government said.

"The Government cannot facilitate the nefarious designs of terrorists by transferring Kashmiri Pandit employees to Jammu. However, all employees will be relocated to safe places," sources privy to the meeting had told Republic TV.

Image: Republic World